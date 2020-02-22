2020 State Wrestling Tournament: Day Three

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Iowa High School Athletic Association)

KILJ — The Saturday stage is set at Wells Fargo Arena as the penultimate day of the 2020 State Wrestling tournament is upon us.

KILJ will have nine athletes competing on the mat today, including #1 (1A-113 pound) Marcel Lopez in the State Finals.

Lopez, a defending champion, will take on top-seed Clayton McDonough (48-0) of Central Springs in the 1A-113 Finals, Saturday night.

Here’s the full schedule of events — with rankings provided by IA Wrestle — on Saturday for KILJ-area wreslters.

The day will begin in 3A at 10:00 a.m.

3A:

3A-113 Consolation Semifinal – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) wins via decision 3-1, in SV-1. 3A-113 Consolation Final – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) loses via fall to #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny). Anderson, a state champion last year, gives Frazier his first fall defeat in an IHSAA-sanctioned match. Frazier finishes 4th in his first season in 3A.

wins via decision 3-1, in SV-1. 3A-132 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) loses via major decision (12-1) to #4 Joel Jesuroga. 3A-132 5th Place Match – 5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) loses via decision to #7 Trevon Wells (Dallas Center-Grimes) 6-4. Delzell will take home a 6th place finish and a podium spot.

loses via major decision (12-1) to #4 Joel Jesuroga. 3A-138 Consolation Semifinal – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) loses via major decision (9-1) to #7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk). 3A-138 5th Place Match – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) wins via fall (3:44) over #4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier). Molle earns himself a 5th place medal, earning a podium spot alongside teammate Blaine Frazier.

loses via major decision (9-1) to #7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk). 3A-220 Consolation Semifinal – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) loses via fall (1:53) to #5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley). 3A-220 5th Place Match – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) loses via major decision (8-0) to #10 Hunter Randall (Clinton). Lozano took the long way home, losing his first round matchup – but winning his next three to get the podium in his final season donning the red and black of Fort Madison.

loses via fall (1:53) to #5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley).

2A:

2A-106 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) loses via fall (1:37) to #3 Cole Nelson (Humboldt). 2A-106 5th Place Match – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) drops via fall (5:02) to #7 Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW). Scorpil takes homes a podium spot and 6th place finish in his sophomore season.

loses via fall (1:37) to #3 Cole Nelson (Humboldt).

1A:

113-lb State Final – #1 Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. #3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

vs. #3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 126-lb 7th Place Match – #9 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses to Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) via decision 7-3. Aney, the Bulldog sophomore, on the podium with an 8th place finish.

loses to Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) via decision 7-3. Aney, the Bulldog sophomore, on the podium with an 8th place finish. 1A-138 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) wins in double overtime via Ultimate Tiebreaker (:30 second rideout) over #8 Karter Krapfl (Hudson). 1A-138 3rd Place Match – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) loses via decision 2-1 to #9 Heath Moyer (North Linn, Troy Mills).

wins in double overtime via Ultimate Tiebreaker (:30 second rideout) over #8 Karter Krapfl (Hudson). 160-lb Consolation Semifinal – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) wins via decision (2-1) over #6 Blake McCallister (South Central Calhoun). 1A-160 3rd Place Match – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) loses via decision in SV-1 to #5 John Ebaugh (Denver) 4-2. Carter earns a 4th place finish and a trip the podium.

wins via decision (2-1) over #6 Blake McCallister (South Central Calhoun).

