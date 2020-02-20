2020 State Wrestling Live Tracker

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

This will be KILJ’s Hub for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament.

KILJ has 19 area competitors competing in the first round today in Class 1A, 2A, and 3A.

Thursday, February 20:

Session 1 | Class 3A, 1st Round | 9 a.m.

Session 2 | Class 2A, 1st Round | 1:30 p.m.

Session 3 | Class 1A, 1st Round | 6 p.m.

3A:

113 – Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) defeats Anthony Bestell (Newton) via fall (1:10). Frazier, now 48-1, will be off until tomorrow.

120 – Owen Kruse (Fort Madison) defeated by Cael Cox (Ankeny) via fall. (5:08) in the first round. Eliminated in the consolation round by Donovan Card (Norwalk) via decision 15-10 in overtime. Kruse, the Bloodhound junior, finishes his season 25-17.

132 – Duncan Delzell (Burlington) wins via fall over Aiden Keller (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) (1:26). Delzell will have off until tomorrow on the front side of the bracket.

138 – Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) wins via major decision over Austin Fritz (Marion), 13-1. Strong start for our Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville Nikes.

138 – Will Larson (Fort Madison) falls via decision to Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) 2-0. Eliminated by Oskaloosa junior Leland Evans via decision, 7-2. Larson finishes season 31-11.

220 – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) loses via decision to CJ Stillman (WDM Valley). In the consolations, Lozano advanced to tomorrow’s consolation wrestleback defeatign Ramiro Gomez-Buentell via fall. (1:00)

2A:

106 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) defeats Easton O’Brien (Atlantic) via Major Decision (11-0). Scorpil will wrestle again on the front side of the bracket tomorrow.

120 – Carson Coleman (Mount Pleasant) drops via fall to Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) in 1:17.

2A-120 – Mount Pleasant’s Carson Coleman tournament comes to a close after being eliminated by Riley Harger of Van Meter via decision (6-1). Coleman ends his season 31-12. What a postseason run for the Panther sophomore, who’s future is undoubtedly very bright.

1A

113 – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)

120 – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)

126 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Aidan Noonan (Cascade)

132 – Jalen Collins (WACO) vs. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren)

138 – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Dominick Dicesare (Martensdale-St. Mary’s)

145 – Jonah Clark (WACO) vs. Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)

152 – Jaden Williams (WACO) vs. Seth Walker (West Sioux-Hawarden)

160 – Gabe Carter (New London) vs. John Ebaugh (Denver)

170 – Currey Jacobs (New London) vs. Bryson Freeburg (Tri-Center)

220 – Jaxon Allen (New London) vs. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar)

285 – Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) vs. Briggs Hartley, Wilton

