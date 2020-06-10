2020 Iowa State Fair Postponed

Wednesday afternoon the Iowa State Fair board met to discuss whether the 2020 Fair would take place. On an 11-2 vote, board members voted to postpone the 2020 fair to 2021 amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Board members said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of all fairgoers. The State Fair had been scheduled for August 13-23, 2020.

According to a news release, the Iowa State Fair Board delayed a decision as long as possible and believed it was important to make a decision on the Fair now in order to give concessionaires, vendors and fairgoers enough notice.

Several states, like Minnesota and Wisconsin, had already canceled their fairs due to COVID-19 concerns.