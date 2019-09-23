2020 Henry County Leadership Class

ISU Extension and Outreach-Henry County and the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance

Announce the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, we are pleased to announce the participants of the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class. Henry County Leadership is designed to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving this region.

As a skills-building program, Henry County Leadership aims to identify and motivate emerging community leaders; provide an educational experience with a strong emphasis on both leadership skills and community awareness; and challenge participants to apply their talents within their community while providing an opportunity to become involved. Congratulations to the 2020 Henry County Leadership Class.

Sal Alaniz, PrintGroup USA

Kara Avis, Iowa Wesleyan University

Jack Bruns, Two Rivers Insurance Services

Dixie Crane, Innovairre

Juan Crespo, ISU Extension-Henry County

Kevin Dameron, Jr., Steffes Group

Kim Davis, Access Energy Cooperative

Ashley Duong, Southeast Iowa Union

Dell Hammond, Savannah Heights

Timber Haschemeyer, MP Area Chamber Alliance

Mike Heaton, Iowa Wesleyan University

Matt Klundt, Iowa Wesleyan University

Pam Lasswell, Walmart Distribution Center

Edna Lofthus, West Liberty Foods

Colin Looker, LJ Roth Restoration

Patricia Martin, Edward Jones

Kathy Moothart, Iowa Wesleyan University

Jennifer Moutrie, Moutrie Trucking

Shelby Nichting, Keys Property Management

Mike Sharp, West Liberty Foods

Lauri Sloan, Walmart Distribution Center

Dalton Stone, Mount Pleasant Middle School

Thanks to a wonderful partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Henry County class members will experience three-hours of intense leadership training during each session. Following the leadership training, they will travel around the county to learn more about our community challenges and opportunities in Henry County. The nine sessions will include specific topics such as Education; Health Care & Social Services; Economic Development; Local Government, Crime and Safety; State Government; Arts, Culture & Tourism; and Agriculture. Classes will begin in October and conclude in May of 2020.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 348 businesses, organizations and individual members. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance encompasses the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.