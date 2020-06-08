2020 Henry County Fair FAQ

4-H/FFA Exhibitor Information

(Please note: Everything is subject to change due to the Governor’s proclamation, Public Health guidelines and local COVID-19 situation)

Question: The Fair Board has cancelled public grandstand entertainment and activities. Are we able to show/exhibit our 4-H/FFA projects?

Answer: At this point in time, yes, exhibitors will still be able to show/exhibit their 4-H/FFA projects at the Henry County Fair. The Henry County Extension staff are putting together a plan. We will share it via email, Facebook and in the Newsletter to keep families up to date. Please keep in mind that health and safety are our top priority so plans are subject to change at any time. We will follow all guidelines set for large events per the Governor.

Question: What will the 2020 Henry County Fair look like?

Answer: We are working on details for the 2020 Henry County Fair. The fairgrounds will be closed to the public. Only exhibitor families and approved volunteers will be allowed at the fairgrounds on the day of each show. We will not host a week-long event. Livestock will come in and leave on the same day of the show. We will still have awards. We plan to follow the show schedule as close as possible to the original fair. More details will be shared with families via email, Facebook and in the Newsletter.

Question: How will 4-H/Families be informed about the changes to the 2020 Henry County Fair?

Answer: We are still working on all the details. Our plan is to have information available to families as soon as we have them. Families will be notified via email, Facebook and in the Newsletter.

Question: Will exhibitors be able to show their projects/exhibits?

Answer: Yes, each project area may look different, but exhibitors will be able to show/exhibit their projects.

 Clover Kids- Clover kids will be allowed to participate in Static judging virtually, but will be limited to 2 projects per member. There will be no Clover Kid events, this includes Clover Kid Graduation and the Bucket/Bottle animal show. They will be able to turn in Bucket/Bottle animal record books for judging but there will be no live animal show.

 Static/Non-Livestock- Static projects will be judged state fair-style which means families drop off projects and the judges will view them and conduct a phone conference judging. Limit of 5 static projects. This will be the year when project write-ups will really matter. All details will need to be included in the write up. Food exhibits will not be tasted but will be evaluated on other safe criteria, so please package and prepare as usual. A schedule for drop off and pick up times with more information will come as we approach July.

 Communication Events & Clothing Events- Exhibitor will set up a time with the Extension Office to Zoom with the judge. More details will be finalized and sent to exhibitors by June 12 or sooner.

 Livestock- Livestock will come in and leave on the same day of the show. Each species will look different. We plan to follow the show schedule as close as possible to the original fair. More details will be finalized and sent to exhibitors.

Question: Will there be a LIVE Ribbon auction for livestock?

Answer: There will not be a LIVE Livestock Ribbon auction, however other opportunities are in the works for an online Ribbon auction. Swine exhibitors should plan to take hogs home all other species will go home as they have in previous years.

Question: Should our family follow the current fair book?

Answer: The fair book is a great reference, however there will be several changes due to the circumstances. Please make sure to refer to any addendums that will be sent via email, Facebook and in the Newsletter. If you have questions please contact the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126.

Question: If I have more questions, whom do I contact?

Answer: For all 4-H related questions please contact Erin Heaton at 319-385-8126 or eheaton@iastate.edu.

If accommodations are needed please contact the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126.