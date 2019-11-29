2020 Farm Bill Decisions Meeting to be held in Lee County

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County is partnering with the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) county office to conduct a Farm Bill Decisions meeting on Monday, December 16th from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm at the Pilot Grove Community Room in Donnellson.

Farm operators and landowners can learn about the program election and enrollment process regarding the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) commodity crop programs. We will also have ISU Extension Family Life Specialists at the meeting to discuss strategies for farm stress management.

This meeting is free and open to farm operators and landowners regardless of their county of operation. Please contact the Lee County Extension Office at 319-835-5116 by Friday, December 13 at noon to register.

