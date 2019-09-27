2019 MPCHS Homecoming Royalty!!

Congrats Paige Stater and Brett Baccam! The 2019 MP Homecoming Queen and King!! This year’s attendants are Keegan Kohorst and Abby Ryon, Jayden Davis and Kenna Smith, Corbin Broeker and Libby Ensminger, Brody Bender and Sydney Doak. Tune in Friday morning to the KILJ Breakfast Club and find out more about the members of the 2019 MPCHS Homecoming Court! The court was announced at Boom Night held at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.