2019 HENRY COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS MINI GRANT RECIPIENTS

The Henry County Master Gardeners Mini Grant recipients presented their projects to the Master Gardener group at their September meeting. Each recipient received $250 for projects that supported community gardening in Henry County. 2019 mini grant recipients were Hope Haven Flexible Services, Winfield-Mt. Union FFA, Iowa WINs Community Garden Project, Rich and Jeanie Seberg, Harlan Elementary School, Salem Elementary School and Van Allen Elementary School. The projects represent a wide variety of ways gardening can be used in our communities and by diverse groups of people.

Mini grant applications are available each March to be used during the upcoming growing season. The Master Gardener Mini Grant committee reviews submitted applications and selects receipts. Those interested in applying for a mini grant can assess information on the Henry County Extension website in March of each year.