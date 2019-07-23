2019 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTIONWritten by Theresa Rose on July 23, 2019
The 2019 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. 47 buyers purchased a total of 105 ribbons. $57,425 will be returned to this year’s Henry County market livestock exhibitors at a $547 average per head. Fifteen sheep exhibitors ribbons brought $6,325; nine goat exhibitors totaled $3,525; three broiler exhibitors totaled $550; 37 swine exhibitors totaled $19,000 and the market beef brought $28,025 for 41 exhibitors.
Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers and Matt McWhirter were the auctioneers for this year’s sale. Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!
Buyers were:
|1st National Bank
|321 Trucking
|Agri Center
|Mt Pleasant Lumber
|Agri Way Partners
|Pilot Grove Savings Bank
|Bob Dodds Insurance
|Quality Ag-Albia
|Chem Gro
|Quality Plus Feeds
|Chem Gro -Dan Denny
|Sinclair Tractor
|Chem Gro-Houghton
|Steffes Auctioneers
|CND Farms
|Sullivan Auctioneers
|Crop Star Seeds
|Svea Mutual Insurance
|Danville State Savings Bank
|Taft Plumbing
|Davis Brothers Farms
|US Bank
|Dr. Mark Pothitakis
|Vantiger Farm Market
|Erwin Farms
|Wayland State Bank
|Fitz Farms
|Winfield Builders Supply
|G5R Sales & Service
|Woline Farms
|Gary Anderson Insurance
|Wright Farms
|Generation Farms
|Graber Electric
|Hagge Insurance
|Jabil Packaging
|JJ Nichting
|K7 Herefords
|Kellogg Custom Bailing
|Kendall Graber
|Liqui Gro
|Mallams Inc
|McElhinney Livestock
|McGohan Farms
|Mediaplois Savings Bank
|Megan Wonders Carpentry
|Miller Farms
|Miller Seeds