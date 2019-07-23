2019 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTION

Written by Theresa Rose on July 23, 2019

 

The 2019 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.  47 buyers purchased a total of 105 ribbons.  $57,425 will be returned to this year’s Henry County market livestock exhibitors at a $547 average per head.  Fifteen sheep exhibitors ribbons brought $6,325; nine goat exhibitors totaled $3,525; three broiler exhibitors totaled $550; 37 swine exhibitors totaled $19,000 and the market beef brought $28,025 for 41 exhibitors.

Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers and Matt McWhirter were the auctioneers for this year’s sale.  Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!

Buyers were:

1st National Bank  
 321 Trucking  
Agri Center Mt Pleasant Lumber
 Agri Way Partners Pilot Grove Savings Bank
Bob Dodds Insurance Quality Ag-Albia
Chem Gro Quality Plus Feeds
Chem Gro -Dan Denny Sinclair Tractor
Chem Gro-Houghton  Steffes Auctioneers
CND Farms Sullivan Auctioneers
Crop Star Seeds Svea Mutual Insurance
Danville State Savings Bank Taft Plumbing
Davis Brothers Farms US Bank
Dr. Mark Pothitakis Vantiger Farm Market
Erwin Farms  Wayland State Bank
Fitz Farms Winfield Builders Supply
G5R Sales & Service Woline Farms
Gary Anderson Insurance Wright Farms
Generation Farms  
Graber Electric  
Hagge Insurance  
Jabil Packaging  
JJ Nichting  
K7 Herefords  
Kellogg Custom Bailing  
Kendall Graber  
Liqui Gro  
Mallams Inc  
 McElhinney Livestock  
McGohan Farms  
Mediaplois Savings Bank  
Megan Wonders Carpentry  
Miller Farms  
Miller Seeds  

 