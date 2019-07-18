2019 Henry County Fair Queen and Princess Crowned

Sophie Lounsbury was crowned 2019 Henry County Fair Queen in ceremonies held Wednesday night to open this year’s fair. Sophie is the daughter of Joe and Koni Lounsbury and the sister of Blayne, Hannah, Olivia, Addie, and Grant. In May, Sophie graduated from New London High School and this fall she will be attending Iowa State University to double major in management and supply chain management.

Runner-up honors went to Kenna Smith, the daughter of Jason and Debbie Smith.

The 2019 Henry County Fair Princess is Zoe Long and the runner-up is Meadow Carter.