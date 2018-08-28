2018 MPCHS HOMECOMINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 28, 2018
2018 MPCHS HOMECOMING
Week of September 3rd – 8th, 2018
Homecoming 2018 Theme: “Clip the Hawks!”
Days of the Week
Monday – NO SCHOOL – Labor Day
Tuesday – “Dynamic Duo/Trio Day” (Salt/Pepper – PB & J – Batman and Robin)
Wednesday – “Generations Day” (9th-Toddler, 10th-Teen, 11th-Adult, 12th-Grandparent)
Thursday – “BOOM DAY!!!” – “Tacky Tourist Day” (Where do you want to/have had been on vacation?)
Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day
Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday
Time: 7:00 pm
Place: High School gym
Junior VS Juniors and Senior VS Seniors (pre-lims) – Then finals – Jr vs Sr
Tuesday –
9th, JV, Var. Volleyball at Washington
JV Football at West Hancock, ILL
Boom Night – Thursday:
MS, JV, Var. – Cross Country at Fairfield 5:00 pm
“Boom Day” (for students and staff) Pep Rally at the HS (10:00 am)
“Boom Night”
Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm
Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm
Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted
**Boom Night festivities to follow game: At the football field, in front of home stands. (No Bonfire)
Guest Speaker – TBD
Announce Royalty – Junior class reps
***Pep Rally (with Band) uptown at Madison St and Main St following announcement of the Royalty
Parade – Friday:
Time: 3:01 pm
Grand Marshall – DAVE SCHNEIDER and his wife JULIE
Jr. Royalty – Jeryn Rich (parents Brent and Jessi Rich)
Carsen Dorothy (parents Justin and Emily Dorothy)
Football Games – Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. Central Lee, Donnellson
Homecoming Dance – Saturday:
Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm
Cost: $5.00