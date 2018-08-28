2018 MPCHS HOMECOMING

Week of September 3rd – 8th, 2018

Homecoming 2018 Theme: “Clip the Hawks!”

Days of the Week

Monday – NO SCHOOL – Labor Day

Tuesday – “Dynamic Duo/Trio Day” (Salt/Pepper – PB & J – Batman and Robin)

Wednesday – “Generations Day” (9th-Toddler, 10th-Teen, 11th-Adult, 12th-Grandparent)

Thursday – “BOOM DAY!!!” – “Tacky Tourist Day” (Where do you want to/have had been on vacation?)

Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day

Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday

Time: 7:00 pm

Place: High School gym

Junior VS Juniors and Senior VS Seniors (pre-lims) – Then finals – Jr vs Sr

Tuesday –

9th, JV, Var. Volleyball at Washington

JV Football at West Hancock, ILL

Boom Night – Thursday:

MS, JV, Var. – Cross Country at Fairfield 5:00 pm

“Boom Day” (for students and staff) Pep Rally at the HS (10:00 am)

“Boom Night”

Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm

Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm

Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted

**Boom Night festivities to follow game: At the football field, in front of home stands. (No Bonfire)

Guest Speaker – TBD

Announce Royalty – Junior class reps

***Pep Rally (with Band) uptown at Madison St and Main St following announcement of the Royalty

Parade – Friday:

Time: 3:01 pm

Grand Marshall – DAVE SCHNEIDER and his wife JULIE

Jr. Royalty – Jeryn Rich (parents Brent and Jessi Rich)

Carsen Dorothy (parents Justin and Emily Dorothy)

Football Games – Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. Central Lee, Donnellson

Homecoming Dance – Saturday:

Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm

Cost: $5.00