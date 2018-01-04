2018 Legislative Events

The Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs committee has released the schedule for the annual Legislative Breakfasts held in Mt. Pleasant once a month during the Iowa Legislative session. The Chamber wished to thank Henry County Health Center for helping to sponsor these events. And thank you to Iowa Wesleyan University for allowing the use of the Chadwick Library.

January 27, 2018

Legislative Breakfast with focus on Economic Development

8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library

February 24, 2018

Legislative Breakfast with focus on Education

8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library

March 24, 2018

Legislative Breakfast with focus on Healthcare

8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library

April 28, 2018

Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast

8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library

Important Contact Information

State Representative Dave Heaton (R), District 84

dave.heaton@legis.iowa.gov, (319) 385-9342

Senator Rich Taylor (D), District 42

rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov, (319) 931-1568

The Iowa Legislature

www.legis.iowa.gov

For more information about these legislative positions, please contact:

Kristi Ray, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance

319-385-3101 ext. 223, kray@mountpleasantiowa.org