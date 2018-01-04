2018 Legislative Events

2018 Legislative EventsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2018
The Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance Government Affairs committee has released the schedule for the annual Legislative Breakfasts held in Mt. Pleasant once a month during the Iowa Legislative session. The Chamber wished to thank Henry County Health Center for helping to sponsor these events. And thank you to Iowa Wesleyan University for allowing the use of the Chadwick Library.
January 27, 2018
Legislative Breakfast with focus on Economic Development
8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library
February 24, 2018
Legislative Breakfast with focus on Education
8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library
March 24, 2018
Legislative Breakfast with focus on Healthcare
8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library
April 28, 2018
Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast
8:30 am – 10:00 am @ Iowa Wesleyan University Chadwick Library
Important Contact Information
State Representative Dave Heaton (R), District 84
dave.heaton@legis.iowa.gov, (319) 385-9342
Senator Rich Taylor (D), District 42
rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov, (319) 931-1568
The Iowa Legislature
www.legis.iowa.gov
For more information about these legislative positions, please contact:
Kristi Ray, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance
319-385-3101 ext. 223, kray@mountpleasantiowa.org