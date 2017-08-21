2018 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award accepting nominations of Iowa teachers

STEM Council, Kemin Industries Open Call for Nominations

DES MOINES, IOWA – (Monday, August 21, 2017) – The Governor’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Advisory Council, in partnership with Kemin Industries, has launched the fourth year of the I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award and will be accepting nominations through Friday, October 6, 2017.

The award recognizes one full-time, licensed K-12 teacher from each of the six STEM regions across the state for their passion in motivating their students to develop a lasting interest in STEM, both in and out of the classroom. The six teachers selected will each receive an award of $1,500 with an additional $1,500 for their classroom.

“It’s truly inspirational to meet and read about Iowa’s many STEM educators,” Gov. Kim Reynolds, STEM Council co-chair, said. “Today’s students are our future workforce. I’m thankful our STEM educators are dedicated to ensuring our students are well-prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. That’s why it’s so important for us to support our educators in every way possible.”

Anyone can nominate a teacher via stemaward.fluidreview.com through the deadline of Friday, October 6, 2017. Once nominated, teachers will fill out an application to be assessed by a panel of judges who will select the six award recipients. Honorees will be announced in January 2018.

“It is truly an honor to be able to recognize Iowa’s STEM teachers for the outstanding work they’re doing with Iowa students of all ages,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, Kemin Industries president and CEO and immediate past co-chair of the STEM Council. “STEM is a large economic driver for our state, and we appreciate every effort STEM teachers make to convey the endless opportunities that are available in these industries across Iowa.”