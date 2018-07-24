2018 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTION

The 2018 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 23, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. 41 buyers purchased a total of 93 ribbons. $45,175 will be returned to this year’s Henry market livestock exhibitors at a $486 average per head. Twelve head of sheep exhibitors brought $4,225; ten goat exhibitors totaled $3,300; two turkey exhibitors earned $250; five broiler exhibitors totaled $600; 28 swine exhibitors totaled $12,500 and the market beef brought $24,650 for 36 exhibitors.

Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers were the auctioneers for this year’s sale. Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!

Buyers were:

Sandeen Seeds Mt. Pleasant Lumber F & M Bank Quality Plus Feeds Darbyshire Trucking Hometown Vet Graber Electric