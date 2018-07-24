2018 HENRY COUNTY FAIR RIBBON AUCTIONWritten by Theresa Rose on July 24, 2018
The 2018 Henry County Fair Ribbon Auction was held on Monday, July 23, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. 41 buyers purchased a total of 93 ribbons. $45,175 will be returned to this year’s Henry market livestock exhibitors at a $486 average per head. Twelve head of sheep exhibitors brought $4,225; ten goat exhibitors totaled $3,300; two turkey exhibitors earned $250; five broiler exhibitors totaled $600; 28 swine exhibitors totaled $12,500 and the market beef brought $24,650 for 36 exhibitors.
Jason Denning and Tim Meyer of Steffes Group and Jim Huff of Sullivan Auctioneers were the auctioneers for this year’s sale. Thank you to all of the Henry County Fair Supporters!!
Buyers were:
|Sandeen Seeds
|Mt. Pleasant Lumber
|F & M Bank
|Quality Plus Feeds
|Darbyshire Trucking
|Hometown Vet
|Graber Electric
|321 Trucking
|Pep Gas
|Agri Center of Henry County
|Pilot Grove Savings Bank
|Agri Way Partners
|Quality Ag Service
|Bob Dodds Insurance
|Sinclair Tractor
|Chem Gro
|Steffes Group
|CND Farms
|Sullivan Auctioineers
|Danville State Savings Bank
|Svea Mutual Insurance
|Dr. Mark Pothitakis
|US Bank
|Hair Designers
|Vantiger Farm Market
|Jabil Packaging
|Wayland State Bank
|Jansen Seeds
|Winfield Builders Supply
|JJ Nichting
|Woline Farms
|K7 Herefords
|Wright Farms
|L & N Repair
|Wright Red Angus
|Mediapolis Savings Bank
|Prairie Ag Commodities
|Miller Farms
|Liqui Grow
|Kellogg Custom Baling
|Mallams Inc