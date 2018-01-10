2018 Best Online Programs Rank Iowa Wesleyan University in Top 340

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 9, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University online programs has once again claimed a spot as a 2018 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News and World Report. The University ranked as one of the top 340 online bachelor’s programs across the nation. According to the report, Iowa Wesleyan is one of the top schools in Iowa for 100% online bachelor’s degree programs.

The vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals looking to advance in or change their careers. U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs using factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time. U.S. News assessed schools based on four general categories including student engagement, student services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and peer reputation.

Barb Schultz, newly named Assistant Dean of AGS, comes to Iowa Wesleyan with a distinguished career in distance education as the University looks to continue their momentum as a top online program for students. “Assuring quality online learning in higher education first and foremost requires institutional vision, commitment, leadership, and sound planning. We are proud to be recognized for the quality programs we provide our students.”

DeWayne Frazier, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean added, “Iowa Wesleyan is once again honored to be one of only 300 plus institutions nationally ranked in the top bachelors programs online in the United States. U.S. News and World Report rankings continues to be a strong indicator of academic quality for institutions and IW is proud to be associated with their national rankings again this year.”

To learn more about Iowa Wesleyan University, visit iw.edu.