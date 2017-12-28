2017 Third Quarter Year in Review

This is the 2017 Third Quarter Year in Review News Courtesy of Two Rivers Bank.

July was as always County Fair Month. Erin Anderson was crowned the 2017 Lee County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Katie and Jerry Bentler. Erin is junior at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

First Runner Up is Olivia Hoenig, the daughter of Terry and Jenny Hoenig. She attends Southeastern Community College. She was also selected Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.

Second Runner Up is Brooklyn Pardall. She attends Central Lee and her parents are Eric and Stacie Pardall. The 2017 Junior Fair Queen is Olivia Tenent. She is the daughter of Terri and Gavin Tenent and attends Central Lee. First Runner Up is Chloe Hoenig, daughter of Terry and Jenny. She attends Ft. Madison schools and Second Runner Up is Abby Dingman, daughter of John and Tracy Dingman. She attends Holy Trinity.

The 2016 Henry County Fair Queen Kirsten Smith turned over her crown and title to Daniele Broecker, the daughter of Brent and Wanda Broecker of Mt. Pleasant. Danielle is a senior at Mt. Pleasant High School. First Runner Up is Ashley Schinstock. Her parents are Randy and Sharon Schinstock of Mt. Pleasant. Ella Francis of New London is Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Candi and David Francis.

At the end of July the theft of two statues caused public outcry. One bronze statue was taken from Lacy Keosauqua State Park and the other from the Donnellson city park. Two people were arrested in connection with the theft of the statue taken from the Donnellson Park. Skylah Beach and Gregory Crall, Jr, both of Burlington were arrested for stealing the Lazy Days sculpture, breaking it into pieces and selling it to a scrap recycling center.

The statue stolen from Lacey Keosauqua State Park last week was found but was in pieces. The $20,000 likeness of a Civilian Conservation Corp worker was cut into pieces and sold for a few hundred dollars for scrap. That was according to the Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Tedrow.

August 1 Henry County voters passed a $9.5 million dollar jail and law center. The referendum passed with 87% support. And there was 22.3% voter turn out. Following a successful support campaign, attention would then turn to design and hiring a project manager.

Rain delayed the start of the West Point Sweet Corn Festival Queen contest but did not dampen spirits as the 65th Annual celebration in August. Madison Mohrfeld was crowned the 2017 Sweet Corn Festival Queen. Her parents are Brian and Sarah Mohrfeld. Madison is a senior at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

August 21 the clouds cleared and the sun came out just in time for the moon to create a partial eclipse for viewers at Oakland Mills. The Henry County Conservation Department put together an eclipse watching event that turned out to be quite popular. The staff thought about 40 people would show up but more than 100 were there using various methods to watch the once in a life time event. In other areas of the Midwest and the country viewers could watch a full eclipse creating one of the big national headlines in 2017.

Bright skies, perfect temperatures and so many different entries made the 2017 edition of the Old Threshers Harvest Parade a huge success. This year’s Grand Marshall, was Sheriff of the North Village. Frosty Hermanstorfer, joined by his wife Cherry opted to be driven in a classic vehicle rather than ride the horses they love so much. Normally, Frosty is seen in the parade with the rest of the Gun Slingers.

The 2017 Old Threshers Miss Sweet 16 was Callie DePriest of Mt. Pleasant. One of the requirements for being a Sweet 16 contestant is to create a presentation for the judges encouraging young people to come to Old Threshers. First Runner-Up was Samantha Decker, daughter of Amy and Shaun Decker of Mt. Pleasant, Second Runner-Up is Maddie Van De Berg, daughter of Chris and Travis Van De Berg also of Mt. Pleasant and Miss Volunteer is Hallie Sandeen, daughter of Cherry and Ralph Sandeen of Winfield.

Hurricane relief efforts continued with stories of individuals groups and organizations headed south to either Texas or Florida to help. Electric line crews from rural electric cooperatives all across Iowa departed in a convoy from Mt. Pleasant headed to Okefenoke REMC Headquarters in Nahunta, Georgia. The crews traveled to the Access Energy Cooperative office in Mt. Pleasant, to prepare to travel to Georgia for Hurricane Irma assistance.

A law suit against the city of Mt. Pleasant could have caused some problems for the Henry County Jail project. Capstone Management owner and president Linda Juckette didn’t like the idea of a jail built so close to the care center she is building south of the Mt. Pleasant HyVee. Juckette is asking for a judge to overturn a decision by the Mt. Pleasant Board of Adjustment to allow a jail and law center to be built on county owned land in the same area. A court date was set for the end of November but later in September it began to look like the new Henry County Law Center and Jail would be constructed in a different location. Many different entities at the state and local level began working on an agreement to build the facility on land owned by the state. The Iowa Corrections Department showed interest in deeding the county 6 acres along Grand Avenue. The parcel is part of the land occupied by the Correctional Facility located just South of Cox Chiropractic.

In September the WACO school district foundation was informed of a donation from the Mark and Mary Ann Kaufman Foundation for the purpose of constructing a 9,544 square foot athletic training and fitness center on theWACO campus in Wayland.

Henry County Recorder Shirley Wandling announced in September her plans to retire, effective November 2, before the end of her term which would be December 2018. The Board of Supervisors decided to appoint a replacement rather than hold a special election. In the 4th quarter the Board selected Mindy Fitzgibbon as the new County Recorder.