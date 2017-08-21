2017 Shatters Iowa State Fair All-Time Attendance Record

Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair, and the 2017 Iowa State Fair was a chart topper.

For eleven nearly perfect days for an August in Iowa, an estimated, unaudited 1,130,071 of people visited the 2017 Iowa State Fair. The 2017 numbers toppled the 1,117,398 attendance number from 2015. This year was up from the 2016 total of 1,031,278 with both Saturdays in 2017 alone topping 120,000 attendees.

A breakdown of the record setting daily attendance for 2017 is listed below:

Thursday, August 10 – 86,408

Friday, August 11 – 103,424

Saturday, August 12 – 120,833

Sunday, August 13 – 112,396

Monday, August 14 – 105,522

Tuesday, August 15 – 96,863

Wednesday, August 16 – 95,322

Thursday, August 17 – 96,015

Friday, August 18 – 97,958

Saturday, August 19 – 120,616

Sunday, August 20 – 94,714

The Iowa State Fair, started in 1854, first topped the million attendee mark in 2002 and has experienced slight ups and downs in attendance since. Long standing attendance record 1,109,150 set in 2008 was recently topped in 2015 with 1,117,398.

The 2017 Iowa State Fair was held August 10-20. Plans are already in the works for the 2018 Iowa State Fair set for August 9-19, 2018.

Frequently ranked as one of the top events in the country, the Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. Annually attracting more than a million people from all over the world, the Iowa State Fair located at East 30th and East University, just 10 minutes from downtown Des Moines is Iowa’s greatest celebration with a salute to the best in agriculture, industry, entertainment and achievement. For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.