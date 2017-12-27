2017 Second Quarter Year In Review

This is the 2017 Second Quarter Year in review look at news brought to you by Two Rivers Bank.

Construction of two apartment buildings in Linden Height was in the works prior to the second quarter but in March the Mt. Pleasant City Council approved a development agreement for with Heather Estates LLC group to build two twelve unit apartment buildings on the north side of Linden Drive next to the current apartment building on that street. These are one, two and three bedroom units that will be available to anyone to rent. The city applied for a million dollar low interest loan thru a new state program acting as the pass thru agent for the developer.

March 21 the Henry County Citizen Jail Committee voted unanimously to ask county residents to vote on whether or not to build a new jail on county owned land at the east edge of Mt. Pleasant. The committee also voted to ask the supervisors for the vote to be held August 1. The committee held public meetings to share four options and gave residents a chance to tour the current jail. In the end building new made the most sense to the committee. Sheriff Rich McNamee said option 2 as it’s referred to, seemed to be favored by those who came to the public meetings. Options 2 is for a new 44 bed jail and law center on a greenfield site. Estimated total project cost is nine million 31 thousand, 980. The Henry County Board of Supervisors then voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the Citizen Jail Committee and move forward with a bond referendum.

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winfield announced the opening of the new Get Well Go Home building addition, with an open house April 9.

It took most of 2017 for Henry County and the State of Iowa to work thru the Mt. Union city dissolution process. At one point in the second quarter at least 20 Mt. Union residents attended a supervisors to share concerns about the future of their community park. No one knew for sure what would happen to the park now since it was considered an asset and the State could sell it to help pay down Mt. Union’s debt. Supervisor Marc Lindeen said the county had no say in regard to the park until September 23. That is the deadline to submit to the state all bills against the city. Then it will be determined if there are enough funds to pay all the bills. The supervisors also said the county was not interested in buying the park that was built with contributions and could continue to be maintained by volunteers. The park was eventually auctioned to an adjacent property owner. April 10 Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber and the board of supervisors took Mt. Union residents thru changes taking place due to un-incorporation. Residents were provided with a packet explaining how to use the rural trash system and what to expect when streets need repair or cleared of snow. The packet included a breakdown of information regarding tax changes. The other important information was the explanation of how the sewer bills will be paid going forward.

Dr. Stanley M. Howe, Emeritus Trustee, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017, at his home in Muscatine, Iowa, at the age of 93. A beloved member of the Iowa Wesleyan University community, Stan was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1975 and has been a valued member of the Board and University ever since. He and his wife, Helen, have been dedicated and instrumental philanthropic partners of IW of which the Howe Student Activity Center is named in their honor. Both Stan and Helen received honorary doctorates from Iowa Wesleyan in 1978 and 2010 respectively.

April 24, 2017 NASA has announced that Dr. Peggy Whitson, Commander of the International Space, had broken the record for most time in space. Dr. Whitson grew up in Iowa and received her undergraduate degree from Iowa Wesleyan University in 1981. A highlight of the 2017 IWU graduation ceremony in May was a message from space with one of the university’s most famous graduates.

May 1 Southeastern Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Hall of Sciences on the West Burlington campus. The Hall of Sciences is phase two of the Matteson Health & Science Complex. The first phase included the Health Professions Center which opened in August of last year.

Another story made headlines both locally and at the state level during the second quarter. In June the sale of licensed fireworks got underway across Iowa in 430 temporary and permanent sites, with more being added every day. State law now says fireworks can be used on private property from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. But many cities have set their own rules on when and where they can be shot off — or even prohibited them outright. You may purchase if you are 18 or older June 1 thru July 8 and Dec 10 thru January 3. The city of Mt. Pleasant, at least this year, follows the state code when it comes to the new fireworks law.

June 16 73 year old State Representative Curt Hanson of Fairfield died at his home Friday morning. Hanson had served in the Iowa House since 2009, shortly after retiring as a teacher. He taught drivers education at Fairfield High School for 43 years and was nationally recognized for his work. The governor will set a date for a special election in the southeast Iowa district to select Hanson’s replacement. Governor Reynolds released a statement Friday saying she was saddened to hear the news of Rep. Curt Hanson’s passing. She described him as a champion of education. She also said as a former teacher, Representative Hanson wanted to ensure everyone in Iowa had the same access to quality, affordable education.