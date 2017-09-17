2017 Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational Results

1A/2A Caption Awards

1. Williamsburg Drum Major: Williamsburg

2. Wilton Color Guard: Central Lee

3. Central Lee Drumline: Highland

4. Mediapolis Horn Line: Williamsburg

5. Wapello

6. Highland (MO)

7. Winfield – Mt. Union

8. West Burlington

9. Cardinal

3A

1. Benton Community Drum Major: Benton Community

2. Fort Madison Color Guard: Benton Community

3. Washington Drum Line: Benton Community

4. Marion Horn Line: Benton Community

5. Center Point – Urbana

6. Solon

7. West Delaware

4A

1. Davenport Central Drum Major: Davenport Central

2. Muscatine Color Guard: Ottumwa

3. Ottumwa Drum Major: Davenport Central

Horn Line: Davenport Central

Best Represented Band: Benton Community (100 fans)

Sweepstakes Award (combined Fort Madison & Mt. Pleasant scores): Davenport Central

There were 1,659 students performing at this contest, with 838 visitor fans

The 20th Annual Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational will be September 15, 2018