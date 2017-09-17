2017 Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational Results

2017 Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational ResultsWritten by Theresa Rose on September 17, 2017
1A/2A Caption Awards
1. Williamsburg Drum Major: Williamsburg
2. Wilton Color Guard: Central Lee
3. Central Lee Drumline: Highland
4. Mediapolis Horn Line: Williamsburg
5. Wapello
6. Highland (MO)
7. Winfield – Mt. Union
8. West Burlington
9. Cardinal
3A
1. Benton Community Drum Major: Benton Community
2. Fort Madison Color Guard: Benton Community
3. Washington Drum Line: Benton Community
4. Marion Horn Line: Benton Community
5. Center Point – Urbana
6. Solon
7. West Delaware
4A
1. Davenport Central Drum Major: Davenport Central
2. Muscatine Color Guard: Ottumwa
3. Ottumwa Drum Major: Davenport Central
Horn Line: Davenport Central
Best Represented Band: Benton Community (100 fans)
Sweepstakes Award (combined Fort Madison & Mt. Pleasant scores): Davenport Central
There were 1,659 students performing at this contest, with 838 visitor fans
The 20th Annual Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational will be September 15, 2018