2017 MPCHS HOMECOMING ACTIVITIES

Week of September 25th – 30th, 2017

Homecoming 2017 Theme: “Cage the Falcons”

Days of the Week

Monday – NO SCHOOL – Professional Teacher Development

Tuesday – “Heroes & Legends” Day

Wednesday – “Music Genre” (Rocker, Rapper, or Country) Day

Thursday – “BOOM DAY!!!” – “ ”America/Patriotic” Day

Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day

Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday

JV Football game (Home) vs. Fort Madison

Time: 8:30 pm (after JV Football)

Place: High School gym

Junior VS Juniors and Senior VS Seniors (pre-lims)

Volleyball –Tuesday

5:45 pm vs. Fairfield at MPCHS – Panther Gym

Following Volleyball – (Boys Volleyball Finals, Jr vs Sr)

Boom Night – Thursday:

“Boom Day” (for students and staff) Pep Rally at the HS (10:00 am)

“Boom Night”

Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm

Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm

Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted –fundraiser for Student Council

Boom Night festivities to follow game:

Guest Speaker –

Announce Royalty – Jr. Class officers

Parade – Friday:

Time: 3:01 pm

Grand Marshall – John Kuhens and his wife Suzie

Jr. Royalty –

Football Games – 9th football @ 5:00 pm, Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. West Burlington-Notre Dame

Homecoming Dance – Saturday:

Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm

Cost: $5.00