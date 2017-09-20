2017 MPCHS HOMECOMING ACTIVITIES

2017 MPCHS HOMECOMING ACTIVITIESWritten by Theresa Rose on September 20, 2017
Week of September 25th – 30th, 2017
Homecoming 2017 Theme: “Cage the Falcons”
Days of the Week
Monday – NO SCHOOL – Professional Teacher Development
Tuesday – “Heroes & Legends” Day
Wednesday – “Music Genre” (Rocker, Rapper, or Country) Day
Thursday – “BOOM DAY!!!” – “ ”America/Patriotic” Day
Friday – “Maroon and Gold Spirit” Day
Boys Powder Puff Volleyball – Monday
JV Football game (Home) vs. Fort Madison
Time: 8:30 pm (after JV Football)
Place: High School gym
Junior VS Juniors and Senior VS Seniors (pre-lims)
Volleyball –Tuesday
5:45 pm vs. Fairfield at MPCHS – Panther Gym
Following Volleyball – (Boys Volleyball Finals, Jr vs Sr)
Boom Night – Thursday:
“Boom Day” (for students and staff) Pep Rally at the HS (10:00 am)
“Boom Night”
Athletic Booster Club Supper starts at 5:30 pm
Powder Puff football game – Junior girls VS. Senior girls – Kick-Off – 6:00 pm
Cost: $1.00 for everyone school age and up – no activity or senior passes accepted –fundraiser for Student Council
Boom Night festivities to follow game:
Guest Speaker –
Announce Royalty – Jr. Class officers
Parade – Friday:
Time: 3:01 pm
Grand Marshall – John Kuhens and his wife Suzie
Jr. Royalty –
Football Games – 9th football @ 5:00 pm, Varsity @ 7:30 pm VS. West Burlington-Notre Dame
Homecoming Dance – Saturday:
Time: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Presenting Royalty – 9:30 pm
Cost: $5.00