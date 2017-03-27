2017 IOWA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2017 IOWA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEESWritten by John Kuhens on March 27, 2017
The names of the 2017 Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Tiger student-athlete recognition event will be held on April 28th beginning at 6:30 pm in the Howe Student Activity Center. Those former Wesleyan Athletes being inducted into the Hall of Fame are:
Robert Bogdonas ’53
Football & Baseball
Ryan Boese ’98
Football
Amber Roets-Thomas ’98
Softball
Alison Falls ’06
Basketball & Softball
Hall Mumme
Head Football Coach 1989 – 1991