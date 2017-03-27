2017 IOWA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

The names of the 2017 Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Tiger student-athlete recognition event will be held on April 28th beginning at 6:30 pm in the Howe Student Activity Center. Those former Wesleyan Athletes being inducted into the Hall of Fame are:

Robert Bogdonas ’53

Football & Baseball

Ryan Boese ’98

Football

Amber Roets-Thomas ’98

Softball

Alison Falls ’06

Basketball & Softball

Hall Mumme

Head Football Coach 1989 – 1991