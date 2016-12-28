2017 bald eagle watching events

Written by Theresa Rose on December 28, 2016

*Keokuk Bald Eagle Days, January 21-22

Hone to the Midwest’s largest concentration of bald eagles and world class environmental exhibitors. Native drum and dance continue a legacy of honor for our national symbol.

  • Indoor programs and Environmental Fair at the River City Mall, Keokuk
  • Live Eagle Programs Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Outdoor viewing along the riverfront
  • For more information call 1-800-383-1219

 

Muscatine Bald Eagle Watch, January 28 

Watch eagles fish at the open water provided at Dam 16.

  • Outdoor viewing from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pearl City Station and Lock & Dam 16
  • Live Eagle programs at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park
  • Environmental exhibits inside the Pearl City Station
  • For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office at 563-263-7913

 

Coralville Bald Eagle Watch, February 4

Join the Iowa City Bird Club with Karen Disbrow.  This event has found a great venue for exhibitors at North Central Junior High.

  • Outdoor viewing at Tailwater West Picnic Shelter downstream from the dam at Coralville Lake
  • Indoor programs 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at North Central Junior High, 180 Forevergreen Road, in North Liberty
  • For more information call 319-338-3543 ext. 6308 or 319-430-0315

 