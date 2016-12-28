2017 bald eagle watching events

*Keokuk Bald Eagle Days, January 21-22

Hone to the Midwest’s largest concentration of bald eagles and world class environmental exhibitors. Native drum and dance continue a legacy of honor for our national symbol.

Indoor programs and Environmental Fair at the River City Mall, Keokuk

Live Eagle Programs Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor viewing along the riverfront

For more information call 1-800-383-1219

Muscatine Bald Eagle Watch, January 28

Watch eagles fish at the open water provided at Dam 16.

Outdoor viewing from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pearl City Station and Lock & Dam 16

Live Eagle programs at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park

Environmental exhibits inside the Pearl City Station

For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office at 563-263-7913

Coralville Bald Eagle Watch, February 4

Join the Iowa City Bird Club with Karen Disbrow. This event has found a great venue for exhibitors at North Central Junior High.