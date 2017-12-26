2017 1st Quarter Year In Review

As 2017 began the Henry County Jail Study Committee continued to study three options for adding jail space and improving office space for the Henry County Sheriff’s office. Their work would continue thru the first part of the year with the goal of asking voters to approve one of the options on August 1.

In January Midwest Old Threshers announced a new staff member. Mt. Pleasant native Grant Davidson became responsible for Public Relations and Marketing.

Mid January two men in custody in Missouri were formerly charged with the murder of Burlington High School student Kedarie Johnson. The men were identified as 24-year-old Jaron Narelle Purham and 22-year-old Jorge Luis Sanders-Galvez. They are accused of killing the 16 year old on March 2 of 2016. Sanders Galvez would also make headlines at the end of 2017.

Alan Huisinga had nominated his wife Melinda for the Mt. Pleasant Chamber Alliance Citizen of the Year but he was just as surprised as she was when the couple was presented with the honor at the Chamber’s annual Banquet and meeting of the membership at the end of January. Melinda’s roots are in Mt. Pleasant. Her father, Bob Shepp, was citizen of the year in 1982. The couple chose to move to Mt. Pleasant after retirement from corporate jobs in the Des Moines area. Each year the Chamber staff chooses an individual to honor for volunteer time with the Chamber. This year it is Matt Schimelfinig. The Main Street Board recognized Brent Schleisman with a Leadership Award. The Expansion award was presented to Mt. Pleasant Dental Association, Drs. Jeff Sitar and Carla Maher and David File was honored for the five years he has devoted to the Mt. Pleasant Area Development Commission. The gavel was passed from 2016 Chamber President Chris Van De Berg to new president Jeff Fedler.

January 30 Holy Trinity Catholic Schools used the start of the annual Catholic Schools Week to un-veil plans to build a new elementary school in West Point and to kick off a multi million dollar fundraising effort. The event was held in the HTC Elementary School gym following the all school mass celebrated by Bishop Martin Amos. The fundraising effort will provide for the construction of new collaborative learning spaces, enclose and unify the campus, create new offices and expanded storage space, and make necessary handicap accessibility upgrades. Total project cost is $6 million. Over the next few months the campaign hopes is to raise $3.6 million to start demolition and begin construction by summer.

In Feburary, of the 1,184 registered voters in the Winfield Mt. Union School District, 538 cast votes in the special election regarding a $7.365 million dollar bond issue. Approval needed 60% and while there was a simple majority in favor of issuing the general obligation bonds, the super majority wasn’t reached.

February 17 Iowa Wesleyan Ruble Arena was awash in purple as students, faculty, administration, trustees and community gathered to begin a year long celebration of 175 years of educating, empowering and inspiring students. February 17, 1842 a charter was granted for the Mt. Pleasant Literary Institute, now Iowa Wesleyan University. Founders Day was highlighted by lunch and a program featuring a look back in time at the events and people that brought the Mt. Pleasant school to where it is today.

The start of 2017 saw Van Buren and Harmony School districts begin consideration of a move from whole grade sharing to consolidation. One year ago the two districts entered the sharing agreement educating K-6 grade students at the Harmony building and transporting Middle and High School Students to the Van Buren building in Keosauqua. The school boards of the two districts voted to direct their superintendents to develop a plan to reorganize.

February 21 Mt. Pleasant confronted an issue that up until now has not really affected the community even tho it has become a national problem. At 2:30 pm that afternoon police were called to a report of a fight in the local mcdonalds parking lot. As officers responded they were told one of the subjects involved was firing a gun. A semi automatic handgun was found in a nearby apartment complex. All in all five subjects were arrested.

March 21 Innovairre kicked off a year of business expansions in Mt. Pleasant. Innovairre’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Schulhof, attended an open house to discuss the future outlook of Innoviarre and Mount Pleasant with their new technology. Innovvaire also announced plans to add up to 100 new full time employees at the Mt. Pleasant Facility.