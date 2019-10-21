$20,000-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Henry County

$20,000-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Henry CountyWritten by Theresa Rose on October 21, 2019
West Virginia Woman Claims Top Prize in ‘Wild Cherry Doubler’ Game
CLIVE, Iowa — A $20,000-winning lottery ticket was sold in Henry County.
Janice Garner of Parkersburg, W.V., won the second of seven top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Cherry Doubler” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 1300 N. Grande Ave. in Mount Pleasant, and claimed her prize on Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
Wild Cherry Doubler is a $2 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.74. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
