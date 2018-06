13 Year Old Killed

The Iowa State Patrol has not released the details of a fatal accident that occurred Sunday morning on Pilot Grove Road in Lee County. The patrol’s initial report says a Houghton juvenile was thrown from a Polaris Ranger, a utility task vehicle, just after 9 am. KILJ sources have identified the juvenile as 13 year old Abby Denning, the daughter of Jeff and Tricia Denning. The State patrol continues to investigate.