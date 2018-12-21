12 Plus Graduates

Friday at 8:00 am at Central Lee High School Lee County EDG will be graduating 15 students from our 12 Plus employability class.

This class was designed by our local industry and focuses on what individuals entering the workforce need to know to get and keep a quality career in the area.

Students from Central Lee, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be graduating tomorrow from this 80 hour training program. Through this program, the students have learned skills such as money management, presentation skills, resume building, and interview skills. They’ve toured facilities such as Silgan Containers, Independent Can, Pinnacle Foods, and Stuke Plastics to learn about career opportunities. They’ve also toured the Local Ironworkers 150 training facility and Southeastern Community College’s Industrial Tooling program to learn about local education opportunities after high school.

12 Plus also includes team project based learning. This year Pinnacle Foods and Climax Molybdenum sponsored a team project. Team Pinnacle worked with a 3D printer to design and create parts while Team Climax helped make an area more efficient and safe by redesigning an employee’s workspace.