$1 Million For MP Water Infrastructure

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Provide Critical Water Infrastructure in Mount Pleasant, Iowa

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1 million to Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities in Iowa, to provide critical water infrastructure needed to support business expansion and encourage future business growth. The EDA grant, to be matched with $1.7 million in local funds, is expected to help create 40 jobs.

“A primary goal of the Trump Administration is to improve our country’s infrastructure to support further job creation and private sector growth. This grant will do so for Mount Pleasant,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“Keeping rural Iowa flourishing is key to Iowa’s economy,” said Senator Grassley. “This grant will help Mt. Pleasant provide the water infrastructure needed to expand a local business and provide more jobs in Southeast Iowa.”

“Investments in infrastructure, particularly in Iowa’s smaller towns and more rural areas, are key to keeping Iowa’s economy strong,” said Rep. Loebsack. “I am pleased that Mt. Pleasant will use this funding to dig a new well and construct a new water main system to support the expansion of a local business.”

The project will enable the drilling of a new well and construction of a water main to expand the existing Adams Street water treatment plan to accommodate the expansion plans of a major local food processing business. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southeastern Iowa Regional Planning Commission. EDA funds the Southeastern Iowa Regional Planning Commission to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.